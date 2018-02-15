Federer pushed in Rotterdam

Roger Federer was made to work hard for his victory over Philipp Kohlschreiber at the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament on Thursday.

The Swiss Maestro battled for two tense sets against the diminutive Kohlschreiber, defeating him 7-6(8), 7-5 in nearly two hours on the hard courts of Rotterdam in the Netherlands.

The pair were superb on serve on the opening set, smashing their way to a tiebreaker. The German would earn two set points but Federer saved them and rallied to 6-6, after which it was Kohlschreiber’s turn to save two set points. But a steely Federer closed out the mammoth set with some pinpoint serving.

Kohlschreiber fought off three break points early on in the second set to remain on serve, but slipped up in the penultimate game to hand Federer a 6-5 lead, after which he served out the match.

Roger Federer moves one step closer to a return to No. 1 in the ATP Rankings, beating Philipp Kohlschreiber in Rotterdam. Read More ▶️: https://t.co/KcvodfWukg pic.twitter.com/CtaQC7SuSH — ATP World Tour (@ATPWorldTour) 15 February 2018

The victory puts the 20-time grand slam winner one win away from becoming the oldest world number one when the rankings are updated on Monday.

Elsewhere, second seed Grigor Dimitrov fired 13 aces in his 7-6(4), 7-5 win over Filip Krajinovic, booking him a place in the last eight where he face Andrey Rublev. The Russian defeated Dimitri Dzumhur 6-4, 7-6(4) earlier in the day.