Wozniacki and Halep advance in Doha

Top seeds Caroline Wozniacki and Simona Halep advanced to the quarter-finals of the Qatar Total Open with little drama on Thursday.

Top seed Wozniacki was pushed in the opening set but would eventually defeat Monica Niculescu 7-5, 6-1 on the hard courts of of the Qatari capital.

The Australian Open champion found herself 5-4 down after being broken for the third time in the set by the Romanian. But Wozniacki rallied to reel off the final three games, conceding just two points.

The Dane took that momentum in the second set, where she raced to a 4-1 lead on her way to closing out the match.

Meanwhile, second seed Halep was ruthless against Anastasija Sevastova, needing just 65 minutes to roll her over 6-4, 6-3.

The diminutive Romanian, fresh off the Australian Open final, converted five out of eight break points on her way to a comfortable victory. The win books Halep a last eight date with Catherine-Cartan Bellis, who knocked out fifth seed Karolina Pliskova 7-6(4), 6-3 earlier in the day.

Elsewhere, two-time grand slam winner Angelique Kerber came back from a set down to defeat Johanna Konta 1-6, 6-1, 6-3 while former French Open champion Garbine Muguruza was too strong for Sorana-Mihaela Cirstea, winning 6-0, 6-4.