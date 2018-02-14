Bemelmans no match for Federer

Roger Federer returned to tennis after his Australian Open triumph at the Rotterdam Open in the Netherlands on Wednesday and veteran Ruben Bemelmans offered very little threat to the Swiss star’s pursuit of the world number one ranking.

Federer arrived in the Dutch port city at the weekend knowing a run to the semi-finals will move him ahead of Rafael Nadal in the ATP standings. Should the 20-times grand slam champion manage that he would become number one for the first time since November 2012.

In doing so, Federer would surpass American Andre Agassi as the oldest world number one.

Motivated? You bet.

Bemelmans needed Federer to be off-colour to stand any chance. He wasn’t though. The Swiss star’s backhand was as fluent as ever and his serve was as reliant as ever.

The result was a very one-sided 6-1, 6-2 drubbing that lasted just 49 minutes.

All the other results from Rotterdam on Wednesday can be seen below:

(4) D Goffin d. F Lopez

(6) T Berdych d. V Troicki

R Haase d. T de Bakker

(2) G Dimitrov d. Y Sugita

(1) R Federer d. R Bemelmans

D Dzumhur d. M Copil

A Rublev d. (7) L Pouille

P Herbert d. R Gasquet *retired