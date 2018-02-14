Wozniacki charges past Witthoeft in Doha

World number one Caroline Wozniacki dropped just two games in an impressive opening match against Carina Witthoeft at the Qatar Total Open.

Wozniacki put together a dominant performance and needed just 57 minutes to record the 6-2, 6-0 victory against her young German opponent.

The Australian Open champion got off to a fast start with an opening break to lead 2-0.

Witthoeft fought to hang in the rallies against Wozniacki, breaking straight back, but Wozniacki’s level rose the longer they played.

She reeled off the last four of five games, out hitting the 22 year-old – especially with her lethal backhand.

In complete control of her own game during the second set, Wozniacki claimed six games in a row to finish the match in commanding fashion.

The Danish star will meet with Monica Niculescu in the next round of action.

“I had a crazy match against her (Niculescu) in Madrid. So you know, you know what to expect, but at the same time you don’t know what to expect.

“It’s kind of a funny match to go out there to, and I’m just going to go out there and try and stay aggressive like I did today.”

All the other results in Doha on Wednesday can be seen below:

(3) E Svitolina d. M Vondrousova

(16) P Kvitova d. A Radwanska

(2) S Halep d. E Makarova

(1) C Wozniacki d. C Witthoeft

(5) K Pliskova d. A Cornet

M Buzarnescu d. (6) J Ostapenko

A Blinkova d. (11) K Mladenovic

(9) J Goerges d. B Strycova

(8) A Kerber d. S Stosur

C Bellis d. (12) M Keys

(10) J Konta d. C Suarez Navarro

(13) A Sevastova d. N Osaka

S Cirstea d. (15) E Mertens

M Niculescu d. (14) M Rybarikova *retired