Nishikori wins on ATP Tour return

Japan’s Kei Nishikori won an ATP Tour level match for the first time in over six months to make the second round of the inaugural New York Open on Tuesday

The fifth seed eased to a 7-5, 6-3 win over American wild card Noah Rubin.

Nishikori, who won a Challenger event in Dallas earlier this month, was 3-0 down in the first set after a slow start before rallying against home favourite Rubin.

It marked the latest stage of Nishikori’s comeback from a right wrist injury suffered last August.

The injury caused the 28-year old to miss last year’s US Open and last month’s Australian Open.

Nishikori has been making his way back into action at Challenger Tour events, the former US Open finalist losing in the first-round clash at Newport Beach before his win in Dallas.

He now faces Russia’s Evgeny Donskoy in the second round after he Victor Estrella Burgos 7-5, 6-1.