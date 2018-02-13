Wawrinka stunned in Rotterdam

Local lad Tallon Griekspoor gave the home crowd plenty to cheer about at the Rotterdam Open on Tuesday as he triumphed over Stan Wawrinka 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Griekspoor is currently ranked 287th in the world and few gave the Dutchman a slither of hope against Swizterland’s Wawrinka who is currently ranked 13th in the world and who has two grand slams to his name.

However, after struggling in the opening stanza, Griekspoor found his feet in the second set and never looked back from there.

A feature of his play on the day was his ability to constantly land his first serve in play and his aggression from the back of the court which ensured that Wawrinka was always under pressure and unable to dictate the tempo of the match.

Griekspoor will meet with either Robin Haase or countryman Thiemo de Bakker.

All the other results from Tuesday at the Rotterdam Open can be seen below:

Kohlschreiber P. (Ger) beat Khachanov K. (Rus)

Medvedev D. (Rus) beat Muller G. (Lux)

Troicki V. (Srb) beat Struff J-L. (Ger)

Goffin D. (Bel) beat Mahut N. (Fra)