Kvitova brushes Buyukakcay aside in Doha

Petra Kvitova cruised past Cagla Buyukakcay in straight sets on Centre Court at the Qatar Total Open which is being played in Doha, the capital of the Arabian Gulf country.

Kvitova seems to have put the horrors of the knife attack she was a victim of back in 2016 behind her – a remarkable come back.

She started her bid for the Qatar Total Open with seven consecutive wins under her belt – five of those came when she lifted the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy and the other two came this past weekend in Prague where she helped the Czech Republic to a Fed Cup victory over Switzerland.

Buyukakcay proved to be no threat to that impressive string of matches. Despite being slightly jaded from all the tennis, Kvitova completely overpowered her 28-year-old Turkish opponent in every facet of the game. The final score was 6-0, 6-3.

Speaking afterwards, the two-time Wimbledon champion admitted that she was tired but added that she welcomed the busy schedule as there was once a time where she thought she might never play tennis again.

A bit of a crazy schedule these past few days, but here I am in Doha! And I won too 😃 #QatarTennis 📷 @JJlovesTennis pic.twitter.com/cZBd0Og3Hl — Petra Kvitova (@Petra_Kvitova) February 13, 2018

“I’ve gotten some sleep, just a little bit,” she smiled.

“I’m happy to be here; it was definitely a tough schedule for me, but getting an eighth win is something really nice for me. It’s been super really long since I’ve had such a good run. I’m just trying to continue with that.

“It was my biggest motivation to be back playing on the tennis court, competing against the best players. The dream came true, so I’m happy to be in the draw again.”

Next-up for Kvitova at this WTA Premier 5 event is Agnieszka Radwańska.

All the results from Tuesday at the Qatar Total Open can be seen below:

Keys M. (Usa) beat Wang Q. (Chn)

Mladenovic K. (Fra) beat Peng S. (Chn)

Kvitova P. (Cze) beat Buyukakcay C. (Tur)

Konta J. (Gbr) beat Pera B. (Usa)

Cornet A. (Fra) beat Kontaveit A. (Est)

Vondrousova M. (Cze) beat Putintseva Y. (Kaz)

Sevastova A. (Lat) beat Vekic D. (Cro)

Muguruza G. (Esp) beat Duan Y. (Chn)

Cirstea S. (Rou) beat Sakkari M. (Gre)

Stosur S. (Aus) beat Begu I. (Rou)

Rybarikova M. (Svk) beat Al Nabhani F. (Oma)

Witthoeft C. (Ger) beat Maria T. (Ger)

Mertens E. (Bel) beat Babos T. (Hun)

Strycova B. (Cze) beat Krunic A. (Srb)

Suarez Navarro C. (Esp) beat Bondarenko K. (Ukr)

Goerges J. (Ger) beat Safarova L. (Cze)

Garcia C. (Fra) beat Cibulkova D. (Svk)