American tennis players in race row

Donald Young Jr has accused fellow American tennis pro Ryan Harrison of racism following a match between the two players at the New York Open on Monday night.

Harrison beat Young 6-3, 7-6 (7-4) in the first-round clash, but it was on Twitter after the match that the sparks really flew.

Young Jr took to social media to allege that Harrison had made a racial remark about him:

I’m shocked and disappointed, Ryan Harrison, to hear you tell me how you really feel about me as a black tennis player in the middle of our NY match. I thought this was supposed to be an inclusive gentleman’s sport. — Donald Young Jr (@Yimlife1313) February 13, 2018

“I’m shocked and disappointed, Ryan Harrison, to hear you tell me how you really feel about me as a black tennis player in the middle of our NY match,” the 28-year-old said.

“I thought this was supposed to be an inclusive gentleman’s sport.”

It did not take Harrison long to respond, and he strongly denied the allegations.

The accusations made by Donald Young tonight following our match are absolutely untrue. I’m extremely disappointed that someone would say this in reaction to a lost tennis match. Any video/audio will 100% clear me and I encourage anyone with the available resources to find it. — Ryan Harrison (@ryanharrison92) February 13, 2018

“The accusations made by Donald Young tonight following our match are absolutely untrue. I’m extremely disappointed that someone would say this in reaction to a lost tennis match,” said the 25-year-old.

“Any video/audio will 100% clear me and I encourage anyone with the available resources to find it.”

Harrison also spoke to reporters after the match, and acknowledged that he and Young got into an argument, although he did not discuss exactly what was said.

Ryan Harrison post-match on the arguments with the chair umpires and Donald Young after his first round at @NewYorkOpen. pic.twitter.com/OukPQdK2qx — Andrew Jerell Jones (@sluggahjells) February 13, 2018

Harrison, the tournament’s sixth seed, will take on Croatia’s Ivo Karlovic in the second round on Wednesday.