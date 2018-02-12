Zverev off the mark in Rotterdam

Germany’s World No 4 Alexander Zverev cleared his first hurdle at the The Rotterdam Open on Monday, beating David Ferrer in straight sets.

In a match that lasted 85 minutes, 20-year-old Zverev claimed five breaks to Ferrer’s two to secure a 6-4, 6-3.

Zverev started like a house on fire, seizing two early breaks to race to a 4-1 lead. Ferrer was able to regain one of those lost breaks in the sixth game, but Zverev maintained his advantage from there to serve out the set.

The players exchanged breaks at the top of the second set, but Zverev was able to swing the match decisively in his favour with two more late breaks to seal the straight sets win, wrapping it all up with an exquisite lob shot.

Perfectly executed lob from Alex Zverev seals the win in Rotterdam! The No. 3 seed tops Ferrer 6-4 6-3.

#abnamrowtt pic.twitter.com/LUE0BL0PNZ — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) February 12, 2018

Zverev’s older brother Mischa was also in action in Rotterdam on Monday, but went down 7-5, 6-3 to three-time Wimbledon semi-finalist Tomas Berdych.

Tournament favourite and top seed Roger Federer will not be in action until Wednesday, having received a bye into the second round.