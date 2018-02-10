Fed Cup Wrap: Czechs in control after Day 1

Czech Republic duo Petra Kvitova and Barbora Strycova got off to the perfect start in their Fed Cup, World Group, first round tie by both winning their singles matches against Switzerland in Prague to lead 2-0 at the end of Day 1 on Saturday.

Kvitova battled past Viktorija Golubic 6-2, 1-6, 6-3 win over an inspired Viktorija Golubic before Strycova cruised past Belinda Bencic 6-2, 6-4 in the second rubber of the day.

🇨🇿2️⃣🆚0️⃣🇨🇭@BaraStrycova puts Czech Republic 2-0 up against Switzerland with a 62 64 win over Belinda Bencic#FedCup pic.twitter.com/OS8KmTJcB1 — Fed Cup (@FedCup) February 10, 2018

“I did enjoy it – not really the second set – but overall I did enjoy it,” Kvitova said afterwards. “It’s always better to win those matches. I missed Fed Cup a lot.”

Other World Group results:

Belarus are tied 1-1 with Germany. In the opening rubber, Belarus’ Aryna Sabalenka defeated Tatjana Maria of Germany 4-6, 6-1, 6-2 while in the second match German Antonia Lottner evened the tie when she beat Aliaksandra Sasnovich 7-5, 6-4 to leave the things at 1-1.

France 1-1 Belgium. Elise Mertens of Belgium got her country off to the perfect start when she hammered Frenchwoman Pauline Parmentier 6-2, 6-1. In the second match, the French evened the tie when Kristina Mladenovic saw off Belgian Kirsten Flipkens 6-2, 6-4.

USA lead the Netherlands 1-0. Venus Williams won the opening rubber for the US when she cruised past Arantxa Rus 6-1, 6-4.