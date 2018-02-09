Serena still unsure on 2018 plans

Serena Williams has refused to give any guarantees about appearing in the remainder of 2018’s Grand Slam events.

Williams pulled out of last month’s Australian Open after deciding she wasn’t yet ready to return to competitive action, following the birth of her baby daughter last September.

The 36-year-old is due to play alongside world number 62 Lauren Davis in the doubles event at the USA’s Fed Cup tie against the Netherlands this weekend.

And here’s @serenawilliams. This weekend marks her first time back on the court since giving birth last year. Appears to be moving well and ready for weekend play. pic.twitter.com/ykLoc8eBlr — Dillon Davis (@DillonDavis) February 7, 2018

But that is no indication of Williams’ inevitable return to singles action after the 24-time Grand Slam champion confirmed she was undecided over her participation in this year’s three remaining majors.

Williams said: “Right now, I don’t know. Right now I‘m focused on this weekend and after that I’ll figure out what it might be.

“I have long-term goals obviously. Right now my main goal is just to stay in the moment.

“It goes unsaid 25 [Grand Slams] is obviously something that I would love, but I’d hate to limit myself.”