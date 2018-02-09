Relentless Nadal remains motivated

World number one Rafael Nadal revealed that he has not lost his passion for tennis or the drive to compete.

The Spaniard is coming off a quarter-final loss at the Australian Open, withdrawing in the fifth set against eventual finalist Marin Cilic due to injury.

After 17 years on the professional circuit playing his trademark physical brand of tennis, one would forgive Nadal if he decided to call it quits. In fact, he even admits that he feels fortunate to still be competing at the top level despite his relatively advanced age.

"I'm not tired of playing…I'm fortunate and happy to be in this situation at 31 years old," Nadal told atpwordltour.com.

"Years ago, I didn't think I'd be where I am today. I figured that at this point, I'd be retired and dedicating myself to something else. But now, I'm keeping the illusion alive that I can still get better and better. I still have the drive to get up every morning and train with the aim to improve. For as long as that lasts, I'll keep enjoying my time on the Tour and competing week in and week out."

Txs @AustralianOpen for making this nice piece on my Academy, exciting project that is already fully active and working back in Spain pic.twitter.com/6NPE7SuhuA — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) January 22, 2018

While Nadal leads rival Roger Federer in their head-to-head 23-15, the Swiss Maestro picked up his 20th grand slam in Melbourne last month. However, Nadal insists he does not focus on the achievements of his rivals.

"I'm always looking at what's in front of me, not what's around me," continued the 16-time slam winner.

"There's always someone who has achieved more than you or who has earned more than you. You can't let that frustrate you; instead, it's better to be satisfied with what you do, so long as you're giving it your all.

"It's great to be ambitious, but not to excess. You'll go insane if you obsess on wanting more and more and more … the most important thing is to be happy with yourself.

“Of course, I do everything possible to win the maximum number of tournaments, but I'm not going to spend all my life thinking, 'Federer has won more than me.' I just concentrate on what I can control and focus on that."

Nadal will look to defend his French Open title when the Pairs slam kicks off in May.