Federer set to become oldest ever world No.1

Roger Federer could become the oldest world number one in men’s tennis history after he accepted a late wildcard to next week’s ATP tournament in Rotterdam.

Federer, who won the hardcourt tournament in 2005 and 2012, has agreed to play in the event for the first time since 2015.

“I remember playing for the first time in 1999 as it was one of the first events where I got the chance to play at the highest level,” said Federer.

The reigning Australian Open champion’s decision to play presents him with the opportunity to dethrone current world number one Rafael Nadal should he make the semi-finals.

Roger Federer accepts wildcard into @abnamrowtt 👏 pic.twitter.com/uG7CvygVxg — ATP World Tour (@ATPWorldTour) February 7, 2018

Nadal is not scheduled to play again until the Acapulco ATP event in late February.

The 36-year-old Swiss last held the top ranking in October 2012.

Reclaiming top spot would be yet another milestone in Federer’s stunning renaissance, as he would surpass Andre Agassi as the oldest ever world number one.

The American was 33-years old when his sixth stint at the top of the men’s game came to an end in September 2003.