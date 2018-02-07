Nadal confirms he will play at Queen’s

World number one Rafael Nadal has signed up for June’s The Queen’s Club Championships.

The 31-year-old will hope to make it third time lucky after pulling out of the Wimbledon warm-up tournament in the last two years.

In 2016 a wrist injury forced him out while last year he decided to rest after victory at Roland Garros.

Nadal, the champion at Queens in 2008, said he was looking forward to being in west London for this year’s tournament when it starts on June 18.

“I am very excited to communicate that I am going to come to Queen’s in 2018,” he said in a video message.

“It is going to be the 10th anniversary of my victory in 2008, it’s a great memory, winning there and three weeks later winning Wimbledon. It was an unforgettable year. I am very excited to be coming back and playing Queen’s again.”

Five-time Queens champion Andy Murray is also hoping to make his comeback at Queens.

Murray was recently forced to pull out of the Australian Open with a hip injury and is looking to make his return after undergoing hip surgery.