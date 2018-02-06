Fit again Nishikori hoping to regain top-10 spot

Kei Nishikori won his first ATP title since 2016 last weekend in a sign that the former world number four is getting back to his best following a long injury lay off.

The former US Open finalist is coming back after a five-month layoff with a wrist injury.

Now ranked at 27, Nishikori beat American Mackenzie McDonald in Dallas on Saturday to claim the RBC Tennis Championships title, an ATP Challenger Tour event.

Speaking after the win, the 28-year-old Japan native said he had to overcome some discomfort during his first three matches and managed to improve each day.

“I started to feel confident in my strokes,” Nishikori said. “I’m getting closer to ideal (play) now that I’m able to play better.”

Nishikori had to end the 2017 season prematurely after suffering an injury to his right wrist during practice at the Western and Southern Open in Cincinnati, Ohio in August.

He returned to competition at the Oracle Challenger Series in Newport Beach, California, in late January only to lose his first match to qualifier Dennis Novikov in three sets.

He was then granted a wildcard for Dallas a week later.

“I can’t say that I’m 100 percent, but I’m playing a lot of good tennis,” he said. “If I can, I want to get back into the top 10 (world rankings) but every tournament is a challenge. I want to regain my senses.”

Nishikori’s next tournament will be an ATP World Tour event, the New York Open starting on February 12.