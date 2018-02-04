Mannarino hands France victory over the Netherlands

Frenchman Adrian Mannarino sent the defending Davis Cup champions through to the quarter-finals on Sunday after a 3-1 victory over the Netherlands.

Mannarino outlasted Robin Haase 4-6, 7-6 (7/5), 7-5, 6-7 (2/7), 7-5 in Albertville for the win after Friday’s straight-sets loss to Thiemo de Bakker in the opening singles rubber.

Great fighting spirit shown by #Mannarino 🇫🇷 today and now we know why! #DavisCup pic.twitter.com/YNKVVzU5nR — Davis Cup (@DavisCup) February 4, 2018

France were on the verge of victory in the fourth set when Mannarino was serving for the match leading 5-4 but Haase broke back winning the tiebreaker to force a fifth set.

The 29-year-old Mannarino kept his nerve to win the fifth 7-5 in a match lasting four hours and 21 minutes.

“It was so close,” said France captain Yannick Noah. “I went through all the emotions the whole weekend. I thought we were going to a fifth rubber for sure. I thought we had it in the fourth as (Mannarino) was a break up and playing well.”

France next is up against Italy in April, as Fabio Fognini beat Japan’s Yuichi Sugita 3-6, 6-1, 3-6, 7-6 (8/6), 7-5 to complete a 3-1 win.

Spain beat Britain 3-1 will host Germany for a place in the semi-finals.

A post shared by Davis Cup by BNP Paribas (@daviscuptennis) on Feb 4, 2018 at 9:43am PST

Germany’s Alexander Zverev beat Nick Kyrgios 6-2, 7-6 (7/3), 6-2 to give his country a 3-1 win over Australia in Brisbane.

Borna Coric of Croatia cruised past Denis Shapovalov 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 to hand his country a 3-1 success at home to Canada and will face Kazakhstan next, who were 4-1 winners over Switzerland.

Belgium secured a 3-2 victory over Hungary in Liege when David Goffin defeated Marton Fucsovics 7-5, 6-4, 3-6, 6-2 in the decider. Their quarter-final opponents are the United States following a 3-1 victory over Serbia.