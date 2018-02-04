Kvitova crushes Mladenovic, wins St. Petersburg crown

Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova hammered defending champion Kristina Mladenovic to win the St. Petersburg Ladies’ Trophy in a one-sided final on Sunday.

Wild-card Kvitova of the Czech Republic needed just 65 minutes to beat the fourth-seeded Frenchwoman 6-1, 6-2 in emphatic fashion.

In her debut in St. Petersburg, the 27-year-old Kvitova has been totally dominant all week at the event and that continued in Sunday’s final.

Kvitova hit winners all around the court and Mladenovic could do nothing to stop her opponents charge to the title.

In the opening set, Kvitova claimed Mladenovic’s serve in the fourth game to lead 3-1 and broke serve again to go on and win the st 6-1.

There was no respite in set number two for Mladenovic as she was broken again immediately in the opening game of the set and then again four games later for Kvitova to be firmly in the driving seat, leading 4-1.

Three games later the Czech served out the set and match winning it 6-2.

The victory means that Kvitova has won at least one tournament every year since 2011.