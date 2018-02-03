Davis Cup: Germany take lead in Brisbane

Germany grabbed a 2-1 lead over Australia in their Davis Cup World Group tie on Saturday after Tim Puetz and Jan-Lennard Struff won a tight five-set doubles rubber in Brisbane.

The Germans came through 6-4, 6-7 (1-7), 6-2, 6-7 (4-7), 6-4 in just over three hours.

World number five Alexander Zverev can seal the tie for Germany if he can beat Nick Kyrgios in the first singles rubber on Sunday.

Britain face an uphill battle against Spain in Marbella after Pablo Carreno Busta and Feliciano Lopez defeated Jamie Murray and Dominic Inglot in straight sets.

Britain were missing Australian Open semi-finalist Kyle Edmund through injury and may call upon him on Sunday as they need to win both remaining singles rubbers to progress.

🇪🇸 Spain moved to within one rubber of the #DavisCup quarterfinals with a victory over 🇬🇧 Great Britain in the pivotal doubles rubber on Saturday! 🇪🇸🆚🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/Hgmsn19ONl — Davis Cup (@DavisCup) February 3, 2018

In other matches, the US advanced to the quarter-finals stage after Ryan Harrison and Steve Johnson won to give them an unassailable 3-0 lead in Serbia.

The American duo beat Nikola Milojevic and Miljan Zekic in four sets 6-7 (3-7), 6-2, 7-5, 6-4.

Kazakhstan also moved into the last eight after a doubles win over Switzerland saw them take a 3-0 lead in Astana.

Timur Khabibulin and Aleksandr Nedovyesov beat Marc-Andrea Huesler and Luca Margaroli 6-4, 6-4, 3-6, 6-7 (5-7), 6-3.

Defending champions France took a 2-1 lead after a tough four-set victory in their doubles match against the Netherlands in Albertville.

Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut defeated Robin Haase and Jean-Julien Rojer 7-6 (8-6), 6-3, 6-7 (3-7), 7-6 (7-2).

Meanwhile, Australian Open finalist Marin Cilic and Ivan Dodig came from two sets down to give Croatia the lead against Canada in Osijek.

Cilic and Dodig defeated Daniel Nestor and Vasek Pospisil 2-6, 3-6, 6-4, 7-5, 6-2 to put the Croats 2-1 ahead.

Victory for Italy’s Simone Bolelli and Fabio Fognini over Japan’s Ben McLachlan and Yasutaka Uchiyama in Morioka gave the Italians a 2-1 lead while in the final World Group tie Hungary’s Marton Fucsovics and Attila Balazs held off Belgium’s Joris de Loore and Ruben Bemelmans to win 6-3, 6-4, 6-7 (2-7), 4-6, 7-5 in Liege and cut the hosts’ lead to 2-1.