German win heaps pressure on Kyrgios

Germany moved to a 2-1 lead in their Davis Cup tie against Australia following their doubles win on Saturday.

The Australian pairing of Matthew Ebden and John Peers were taken to five sets by Jan-Lennard Struff and Tim Puetz, going down 4-6, 7-6(1), 2-6, 7-6(4), 4-6 at the Pat Rafter Arena in a touch over three hours.

Ebden and Peers were sublime on serve, firing 16 aces, but ultimately racked up too many unforced errors (20 to Germany’s 12) while the German pair played consistent tennis.

🇦🇺2⃣🆚1⃣🇩🇪@GoldenSetTim and @Struffitennis maintained their 100% winning record as a doubles pair with a five-set win over Matt Ebden and John Peers! Read all about today's action right here 👉 https://t.co/bNKzojsPgJ#DavisCup pic.twitter.com/FS8rFUDaBU — Davis Cup (@DavisCup) February 3, 2018

The result means Nick Kyrgios has to defeat world number five Alexander Zverev in their singles rubber on Sunday if Australia are to keep the tie alive.

Kyrgios leads their head-to-head 3-1 with his last victory coming in Beijing in the form of a straight set win.

Elsewhere in the World Group, Italy are edging Japan 2-1 after Simone Bolelli and Fabio Fognini earned a doubles win while Kazakhstan knocked out Switzerland 3-0 following their doubles tie.