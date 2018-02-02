Tennis

Norrie fights back for Britain in Davis Cup

On an exciting day of Davis Cup World Group action, Spain and Britain were tied at 1-1 after Day 1 in Marbella on Friday.

Britain’s Davis Cup debutant Cameron Norrie was the star of the day coming from two sets and 3-1 down to defeat world number 23 Roberto Bautista Agut 4-6, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 in his first match on clay.

“It’s 100 percent the best day of my career,” Norrie told the BBC afterwards. “I was nervous and had a streak in the second set where I couldn’t get a serve but I pulled it together.

“Thanks to my team, they gave me great energy. I thought I was tougher and physically I had some problems but I played it point by point.

“I managed to pull it together and keep Great Britain in the tie. It gave me a lot of confidence because it was my first match on clay.”

Spain started off well in the opening match when Albert Ramos-Vinolas beat Liam Broady 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (8-6) to give the hosts the 1-0 lead earlier in the day.

English duo Jamie Murray and Dominic Inglot face Feliciano Lopez and Pablo Carreno Busta in Saturday’s doubles rubber.

In other World Group action, Australia and Germany are tied at one match apiece as are – Japan and Italy, Croatia and Canada, France and Netherlands all sitting at 1-1.

Kazakhstan looks in control against Switzerland leading 2-0 while Belgium is 2-0 up against Hungary.

