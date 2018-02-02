Norrie fights back for Britain in Davis Cup

On an exciting day of Davis Cup World Group action, Spain and Britain were tied at 1-1 after Day 1 in Marbella on Friday.

Britain’s Davis Cup debutant Cameron Norrie was the star of the day coming from two sets and 3-1 down to defeat world number 23 Roberto Bautista Agut 4-6, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 in his first match on clay.

“It’s 100 percent the best day of my career,” Norrie told the BBC afterwards. “I was nervous and had a streak in the second set where I couldn’t get a serve but I pulled it together.

“Thanks to my team, they gave me great energy. I thought I was tougher and physically I had some problems but I played it point by point.

“I managed to pull it together and keep Great Britain in the tie. It gave me a lot of confidence because it was my first match on clay.”

Spain started off well in the opening match when Albert Ramos-Vinolas beat Liam Broady 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (8-6) to give the hosts the 1-0 lead earlier in the day.

English duo Jamie Murray and Dominic Inglot face Feliciano Lopez and Pablo Carreno Busta in Saturday’s doubles rubber.

🇦🇺1⃣🆚1⃣🇩🇪

🇦🇺 Australia and 🇩🇪 Germany are locked after an intense opening day of action! #DavisCup pic.twitter.com/cvuVivmI36 — Davis Cup (@DavisCup) February 2, 2018

In other World Group action, Australia and Germany are tied at one match apiece as are – Japan and Italy, Croatia and Canada, France and Netherlands all sitting at 1-1.

Kazakhstan looks in control against Switzerland leading 2-0 while Belgium is 2-0 up against Hungary.