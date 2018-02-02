Davis Cup: Kyrgios ties it up for Australia

Tennis bad boy Nick Kyrgios won his Davis Cup rubber in straight sets to level their tie against Germany at 1-1 on Friday.

The Australian looked on form in the singles tie, easing past Jan-Lennard Struff 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 in a touch over an hour and half at the Pat Rafter Arena in Brisbane.

Kyrgios was superb on serve, handing Struff just one break point in the match, which came in the first set. Kyrgios saved it to consolidate his break and went 4-2 up on his way to taking the opener.

A break each in the two sets that followed saw Kyrgios ease to a straight set win to level matters at 1-1 before the the tie moves into doubles on Saturday.

The victory cancels out Alexander Zverev's win earlier in the day. The world number five was put to the test by rising star Alex De Minaur, coming back from a set down to win 7-5, 4-6, 4-6, 6-3, 7-6(4) in a pulsating affair lasting four hours.

Up 6-5 and 15-all in the final set, 19-year-old De Minaur was just three points away from a memorable win, but Zverev forced a tiebreaker which he won comfortably.