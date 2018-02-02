Chung reveals crazy blister

Asian sensation Hyeon Chung revealed the injury that forced him to pull out of the Australian Open last month.

Chung enjoyed a superlative run in Melbourne, knocking out six-time champion Novak Djokovic and then went on to reach his first grand slam semi-final. But in the tie against eventual winner Roger Federer, Chung was having trouble moving around and quit in the second set due to a severe blister.

In case you were wondering, it was pretty bad…

"I've seldom played so many games unremittingly and my feet reached their limits,” the 21-year-old told Channel NewsAsia.

"My doctor says the blistered feet are curing well due to my young age and I will be able to start training next week."

The South Korean’s run boosted him to 29th in the world rankings, Chung’s highest ranking of his young career.

The injury has also forced Chung to withdraw from the upcoming ATP 250 event in Sofia, Bulgaria. As a result, he is reluctant to make any goals for the upcoming French Open, where he reached the third round last year.

"I've not set any specific target [for the French Open] but I will be able to win a Grand Slam tournament some day in the future,” added Chung.