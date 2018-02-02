Nadal eyes Mexican Open return

Rafa Nadal expects to return to action at the Mexican Open later this month after being forced to retire hurt at the Australian Open.

Nadal pulled out in the fifth set of his quarter final clash against Marin Cilic in Melbourne after succumbing to a leg injury.

The Spaniard missed the finale to last season with a knee problem, which had put his participation in the Australian Open in doubt.

Sadly leaving the #ausopen tonight. I’ll get an MRI tomorrow morning to see what is the injury. Thanks for the support to all my fans pic.twitter.com/KwTf56G7aG — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) January 23, 2018

But after a scan revealed that Nadal has only suffered a minor muscle tear, Nadal is confident of returning to action in Acapulco.

“The injury was limiting and it was impossible to continue, but it is progressing favourably and I hope to train again soon,” said Nadal.

“My big goal for 2018 is to be happy, the rest is secondary.

“I’ve been on the circuit for 16 years and I want to continue doing what I do as long as possible, but health is fundamental.”