Wozniacki’s fine form continues in Russia

Fresh off her maiden grand slam triumph, Caroline Wozniacki has built on her impressive showing in Melbourne and booked her spot in the quarter-finals of the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy by demolishing Anastasia Potapova 6-0, 6-1.

Traveling straight to Russia after her Australian Open success, Wozniacki picked up right where she left off with a commanding performance against Potapova.

The first set was closer than the 6-0 score line suggested as the 16-year-old Potapova asked a number of questions of Wozniacki without being able to string enough good points together to win a game.

The second set saw Potapova break the serve of the world number one but that was as good as it good for the young Russian. After that minor blip, the Danish superstar hurried through the rest of the stanza without dropping another a game.

Wozniacki will meet with Daria Kasatkina next.

All the other results from Thursday in St. Petersburg can be seen below:

Goerges J. (Ger) beat Vinci R. (Ita) 7-5, 6-0

Mladenovic K. (Fra) beat Cibulkova D. (Svk) 6-4, 6-4

Siniakova K. (Cze) beat Makarova E. (Rus) 7-6(7), 7-5

Wozniacki C. (Den) beat Potapova A. (Rus) 6-0, 6-1

Kvitova P. (Cze) Begu I. (Rou) 6-3, 1-6, 6-1