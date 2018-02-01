Troubled Tomic slams Tennis Australia

Bernard Tomic has accused Tennis Australia of being corrupt after he was snubbed from their Davis Cup team.

Team Australia Captain Lleyton Hewitt recently revealed it would be unlikely that Tomic, who has a history of misbehaving off court, will ever play in the Davis Cup again.

“I don’t care what Lleyton said. I never lost to him,” Tomic told The Project talk show.

“I’m not happy with that whole situation with Tennis Australia. Until that clears and a few of the problems come out. We’ve seen it with the FIFA Federation, how they were corrupt and I know it’s in there. I’m yet to address it. Hopefully I can speak about it soon.

“It’s up to only them to fix…we have a few wrong people in that organisation and I hope that can change and I hope the best players can be playing Davis Cup again.

“The important thing is that there’s a reason why I played Davis Cup and there’s a reason why my record stands that good. I stand by my call. They know they can’t win without me and I know they can’t win without me.”

Meanwhile, Tomic has endured a tumultuous time of late, missing the Australian Open after failing to get past the qualifiers and has slipped to world number 168 after being in the top 20 just 18 months ago.

In January, the 25-year-old also became the first contested in the history of Australia’s I’m a Celeb to leave after just two days. Tomic cited that he has rediscovered his love for tennis and needed to get back to the court.

“That first night made me kind of depressed. And made me miss what I really want to do is get back in the world, in the top and push for the top eight, five in the world…that’s my goal,” said the three-time ATP winner.

“I think only after spend the first night in there, second night, it finally got to me. I got to get back to doing what I do."