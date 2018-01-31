Ostapenko through in Russia

Jelena Ostapenko advanced unscathed into the quarter-finals of the St.Petersburg Ladies Trophy on Wednesday.

The Latvian battled past Vera Zvonareva 7-6(6), 6-3 in a touch under two hours on the indoor courts of the Russian city.

Former world number two Zvonareva raced to a 4-1 lead in the opening set but the diminutive Ostapenko battled back to force a tiebreaker, which she won on her third set point.

She took that momentum into the second set and went 4-0 up before taking the set to book herself a place in the last eight.

“It wasn’t an easy match today…she played really well,” the world number six said after the match.

“In the first set I was down a break with her serving for the set, but I’m really glad I came back. I fought for every point. I think I was fighting, staying focused on every point. That helped me a lot. Plus, I served really well.”

Elsewhere, Elena Rybakina came back from aset down to upset third seed Caroline Garcia 4-6, 7-6(6), 7-6(5) while sixth seed Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova lost to Ekaterina Makarova 6-4, 6-4.