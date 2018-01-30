Kasatkina shows fighting spirit in front of home crowd

Daria Kasatkina showed great character to recover from a disastrous opening set against Viktória Kužmová at the St. Petersburg Ladies’ Trophy and progress to the next round.

The young Russian struggled for rhythm against her even younger Slovakian opponent as she lost the opening set 6-1 in front of her home crowd.

However, she dug her heels in in the second stanza and levelled matters through sheer determination and desire, claiming the second 6-4.

Having weathered the initial storm, the decider was one way traffic in favour of Kasatkina as she served powerfully and hit some accurate shots from the back of the court to take it 6-1.

Next up, she faces Alizé Cornet.

All the results from St. Petersburg on Tuesday can be seen below:

Rybakina E. (Rus) beat Bacsinszky T. (Sui) 6-4, 6-3

Goerges J. (Ger) beat Sakkari M. (Gre) 6-2, 7-6(5)

Begu I. (Rou) beat Petkovic A. (Ger) 7-6(5), 6-1

Vinci R. (Ita) beat Martincova T. (Cze) 6-2, 6-2

Zvonareva V. (Rus) beat Bertens K. (Ned) 6-4, ret

Kasatkina D. (Rus) beat Kuzmova V. (Svk) 1-6, 6-4, 6-1

Cibulkova D. (Svk) beat Cirstea S. (Rou) 7-5, 6-2