Hewitt: Tomic unlikely to play for Australia again

Australian Davis Cup Lleyton Hewitt has criticised Bernard Tomic and said it is highly doubtful the troubled tennis star would play for Australia again.

Hewitt made the comments after Tomic, who is currently appearing on a TV reality show, lashed out at Tennis Australia and the criticised the Davis Cup team, saying it couldn’t win without him.

Hewitt said on Tuesday that it was unlikely the 25-year-old would make it back into the national set-up.

“He’s made some mistakes and it’ll be a long way back,” Hewitt said.

“Everyone knows he wouldn’t help us right now. That’s pretty obvious.

“We’ve made a lot of approaches and steps as part of Tennis Australia. Believe me, the last two years has been hard work for a lot of people.

“We’ve bent over backwards to help Bernie in so many ways. At the end of the day, you’ve gotta want to help yourself as well.

“He’s digging a big hole for himself that he may not be able to get out of.

“He’s gotta commit to the sport and do all the right things if he’s got any chance of coming back.”

“I don’t watch a lot of those kinds of shows,” he said.

“A lot of the boys have kept a close eye on it, and it keeps them in good humour at night time.

“It’s strange. You either want to be a tennis player or you don’t.”

Cilic holds for 6-5. #AusOpen Meanwhile, Bernard Tomic just got bit by a snake on a reality show. — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) January 28, 2018

Tomic recently missed out on the Australian Open for the first time in 10 years because his ATP ranking had fallen so drastically.

The controversial star was then denied a wildcard by tournament organisers before losing in his final qualifier.

He later told reporters that he would count his millions of dollars to console himself.

Tomic fell 25 places to 168th in the world in the latest ATP rankings.

Australia’s Davis Cup team will play Germany this weekend in Brisbane.

The team will feature 13th ranked Nick Kyrgios, Alex de Minaur, John Millman, Jordan Thompson and John Peers.

In related news, Mischa Zverev has pulled out of the German team to face Australia citing the viral illness that saw him drop out of the Australian Open.

The German was fined $36,000 after he pulled out mid-match against eventual semi-finalist Hyeon Chung.

Germany team captain Michael Kohlmann said: “I am feeling bad for him. He was trying everything to be here but in the end it didn’t make sense”.