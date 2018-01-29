Cornet, Siniakova win St. Petersburg openers

Frenchwoman Alize Cornet reached the round 16 for the second year in a row at the St.Petersburg Ladies’ Trophy as she defeated Mona Barthel of Germany in straight sets on Monday.

Cornet needed one hour and 29 minutes to beat Barthel 6-3, 7-5 and will next be up against the winner of the match between Slovak Viktoria Kuzmova and Russian eighth seed Daria Kasatkina.

In some other first round results, 21-year-old Kateřina Siniakova of the Czech Republic was a three-set winner when she beat Donna Vekic of Croatia 6-3, 2-6, 6-4.

.@nastiaapotapova has her first WTA Main Draw win! She beats @Maria_Tatjana 6-2, 6-4 to book her place in the second round! #FormulaTX pic.twitter.com/xcSCvBBWNo — WTA (@WTA) January 29, 2018

Russian Anastasia Potapova was a convincing 6-2, 6-4 winner against Tatjana Maria of Germany and will next be up against Australian Open champion Caroline Wozniacki.