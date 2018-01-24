Bankrupt Becker appeals for help in finding grand slam trophies

Boris Becker has appealed for help to find five of his six Grand Slam trophies as he bids to pay off his debts.

The 50-year old six-time grand slam champion was declared bankrupt in June 2017, owing large sums of money to private banks.

A total of 14 trophies, including five Australian Open and Wimbledon championship trophies, plus an Olympic gold medal are missing.

“Mr Becker is unable to recollect where they are located,” a statement from Becker and his bankruptcy trustees read.

Mark Ford of Smith & Williamson LLP said: “We are currently trying to locate and recover Mr Becker’s missing Australian Open and Wimbledon trophies, settling an income payments agreement for the next three years as well as continuing our investigations into other possible recoveries, including property, in the UK and overseas.”

The All England Tennis Club, the German Tennis Federation, the US Tennis Association, Tennis Australia and the International Tennis Hall of Fame have all said they are not in possession of the trophies.

The former world number one shot to fame in 1985 when he won Wimbledon as an unseeded 17-year-old.

He went on to win 64 ATP Tour titles during his career and six grand slams, winning Wimbledon three times, the Australian Open twice and the US Open once.

He also won the Davis Cup twice and an Olympic gold medal in the men’s doubles.

Becker has worked as a pundit since retiring and also had a three-year spell as coach of Novak Djokovic.