Serena to return in next month’s Fed Cup

Serena Williams will return to competitive tennis next month as part of the United States’ Fed Cup team, the United States Tennis Association confirmed on Wednesday.

Williams will join her older sister Venus in the US team for their first round tie against the Netherlands in February.

Williams has not played a competitive game since winning last year’s Australian Open.

She missed this year’s tournament over concerns about her fitness after giving birth to her first child in September.

Team USA plays its 2018 BNP Paribas @FedCup World Group R1 tie vs. the Netherlands on Feb 10-11 in Asheville, NC! Former world number ones @serenawilliams & @Venuseswilliams return with 2017 Fed Cup standout @CoCoVandey! Get the scoop on #TeamUSATennis: https://t.co/VNwObri4h7 pic.twitter.com/pmAW0uNjgF — USTA (@usta) January 23, 2018

In December she lost to French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko in an exhibition match in Abu Dhabi.

The 23-time grand slam champ will join Venus and world number nine CoCo Vandeweghe for the February 10-11 tie to be held in Asheville, North Carolina.

The fourth member of the team will be announced next week.

The US team claimed its 18th Fed Cup title last year, their first in 17 years, after beating Belarus in the final.