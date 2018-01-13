Magical Medvedev earns maiden ATP title

Rising star Daniil Medvedev battled his way to a maiden title in at the Sydney International on Saturday.

The Russian came back from a set down to defeat the talented Alex De Minaur 1-6, 6-4, 7-5 in a tense affair on the hard courts of Sydney.

De Minaur, the home crowd favourite, was off to a bright start as he needed just 30 minutes to break Medvedev three times on his way to taking the set.

But the 21-year-old found some rhythm on serve in the second set, stringing together a number of service games to love before finally getting the breakthrough to go 5-3 up before forcing a decider.

Medvedev took that momentum into the final set and raced to a 4-0 lead. To De Minaur’s credit, the Australian fought back and saved a match point and levelled matters at 5-5.

But Medvedev turned on the class and won the last two games for a memorable title victory.