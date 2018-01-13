Kerber claims Sydney title

Angelique Kerber claimed her 11th career WTA title when she defeated Ashleigh Barty at the Sydney International on Saturday.

The resurgent German was superb in her straight set 6-4, 6-4 victory on the hard courts of the Ken Rosewall Arena, her first win since her 2016 US Open title.

Kerber fought off a couple break points early on the opening set then broke the Australian to go 4-2 up on her way to claiming the set.

The two-time grand slam winner's defensive efforts came to the fore in the second set, with Barty unable to find a way past as she conceded two breaks. Kerber would close out the final game and the match to love.

"I am playing amazing tennis again and feeling just great," quipped the 29-year-old.

"It was a great week and I really enjoyed being in Sydney." — Angelique Kerber, winner of her 11th WTA title

Meanwhile, Barty was gracious in defeat.

"To be honest, I felt like I probably played some of my better tennis this week," said the world number 19.

"But Angie is on fire. She's such a competitor and makes you work so hard for each point."