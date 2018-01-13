Bautista Agut pips Delpo in Auckland

Roberto Bautista Agut held off a comeback from Juan Martin del Potro to win the ASB Classic on Saturday.

The Spaniard would defeat the 2009 US Open winner 6-1, 4-6, 7-5 in a touch over two hours on the hard courts of Auckland in New Zealand.

Bautista Agut came flying out the blocks, breaking del Potro three times in the opening set to close it out in just 30 minutes.

But the lanky Argentine lived up to his never-say-die attitude and rallied back in the second set, taking advantage of the only break point in the set to force a decider.

The battle of the service games continued in the third, with Bautista Agut finally breaking through to go 6-5 up after which he saved a break point and served out the match for his second ASB Classic title.

“It's been a fantastic week for me. I gave everything I have on the court this week,” said the world number 21 after the match.

“It was an unbelievable match today. I've been fighting a lot on the court… I played two amazing games at the [end] of the match.

“I started the match very well. I knew it was going to be important, the beginning of the match. I wanted to play very aggressive. I wanted to be ready. I think I played very aggressive… I tried to have Juan Martin moving around the court.”

Both players now head to Melbourne to compete in the Australian Open.

