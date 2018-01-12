Barty best of the Aussies in Sydney

Ashleigh Barty won the battle of the Australians against Daria Gavrilova in the semi-finals of the Sydney International to set-up a meeting with Angelique Kerber – a match where the trophy will be up for grabs.

The Queenslander won 3-6, 6-4, 6-2 against a fiery Gavrilova, who struggled to find any consistency with her serve, and who earned a code violation for racquet abuse when frustrations boiled over.

Barty, who has also played professional cricket, was not at her best in blustery conditions however she did just enough to edge her compatriot and was please with the composure she showed under the circumstances.

Australia's first #SydneyTennis finalist since 2005!@ashbar96 defeats Gavrilova 3-6 6-4 6-2 for a place in tomorrow's final. pic.twitter.com/MZHcJjygiA — Sydney International (@SydneyTennis) January 12, 2018

“The rhythm wasn’t quite there. I think I shot myself in the foot with my serving in the first [set] and didn’t give myself an opportunity to be dominant on service games,” said Barty, who is now one win from becoming the first Australian woman to win the Sydney International since Alicia Molik in 2005.

“Against Dash [Gavrilova], she’s a world-class returner and puts pressure on you right from the get-go. For me, it was nice to find the rhythm eventually but would definitely like to see it a little bit earlier in matches.

“I felt great yesterday; I felt like I played my best tennis probably all year. Today it wasn’t quite as good, but it was good enough to get the win.”

In the earlier semi-final, German Kerber was too strong for Italian qualifier Camila Giorgi.

In the men’s draw, Alex De Minaur ensured there would be an Australian in both finals as he came from a set down to beat Benoit Paire.

"Most kids your age are at the nightclubs…."@_markpetchey reminding @alexdeminaur of things he might be missing out on – but there's nowhere else the Aussie would rather be. #SydneyTennis pic.twitter.com/bVLP4Rxavu — Sydney International (@SydneyTennis) January 12, 2018

He will lock horns with Russian Daniil Medvedev who overcame a stiff challenge from Fabio Fognini.

Stream every match live on the FOX Sports Asia and FOX + apps