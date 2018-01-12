Del Potro resurgence continues in Auckland

Juan Martin Del Potro’s impressive return to tennis following a serious wrist injury goes on as the talented Argentine reached the finals of the ASB Classic on Friday.

Del Potro was up against seasoned Tour veteran David Ferrer in the semi-finals of New Zealand’s most prestigious tennis tournament and he was clinical in putting the hard-working Spaniard away.

The first set saw Del Potro break twice to claim the opener 6-4.

The second stanza was an equally close affair but Del Potro was again too good for Ferrer as took it 6-4 courtesy of one break of serve.

He now meets with Roberto Bautista Agut in the final after the latter triumphed against Robin Haase in a three-set thriller earlier in the day.

Welcome to the finals Roberto Bautista Agut #ASBClassic pic.twitter.com/Xjmjn6a0aV — ASB Classic (@ASB_Classic) January 12, 2018

“I’m happy to have reached the final again, playing good tennis against one of the toughest guys on Tour,” said Del Potro.

“I’m excited to play the final tomorrow. It will be difficult for me, for sure. I’d like to repeat my 2009 title, but Bautista Agut is a dangerous player, with experience in finals and he has beaten me in the past.”

