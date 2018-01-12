Not scared of Serena yet? Watch out…

Former world number one Serena Williams has virtually cemented herself as one of the greatest players to grace a tennis court, but having a baby may shift her to another gear.

At least, that is her attitude. Williams gave birth to Olympia in September – meaning she was already eight weeks pregnant when she won the Australian Open – and has been on the sidelines ever since.

But in a recent interview with Vouge, the 23-time grand slam winner issued a warning to her future opponents.

Thrilled to cover @voguemagazine's February issue with my daughter! This is a moment I will never forget: https://t.co/aQ6ZpxZeB4 pic.twitter.com/iTwDMoGZf7 — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) January 10, 2018

“Maybe this goes without saying, but it needs to be said in a powerful way: I absolutely want more Grand Slams," quipped the 36-year-old.

“I’m well aware of the record books, unfortunately. It’s not a secret that I have my sights on 25.

“And actually, I think having a baby might help. When I’m too anxious I lose matches, and I feel like a lot of that anxiety disappeared when Olympia was born. Knowing I’ve got this beautiful baby to go home to makes me feel like I don’t have to play another match.

"I don’t need the money or the titles or the prestige. I want them, but I don’t need them. That’s a different feeling for me.”

Watch out folks, we certainly haven’t seen the last of Serena…