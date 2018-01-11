Veteran Ferrer marches to Auckland semis

Spanish veteran David Ferrer reached the semi-finals of the ASB Classic in Auckland on Thursday after defeating South Korean Hyeon Chung in straight sets.

Seventh-seeded Ferrer, who is yet to drop a set in the event, needed 75 minutes to defeat Chung 6-3, 6-2 and set up a meeting against Argentine second seed Juan Martin del Potro next.

Ferrer, who has won the tournament four times, broke his opponents serve five times (twice in the first set and three times in the second) and was always in control.

“I tried to play consistent and aggressive because, with Chung, he plays with power, and it’s never easy,” Ferrer said afterwards on court. “He has a really great future.”

In other quarter-final action, Del Potro beat Russian Karen Khachanov 7-6(4), 6-3 while fifth seed Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain prevailed past Czech Jiri Vesely 7-6(1), 6-2.

Bautista Agut faces Dutchman Robin Haase next in the semi-finals after he defeated Peter Gojowczyk of Germany 6-4, 6-4.