Muguruza wins while Ramos-Vinolas exits

Top seed Garbine Muguruza earned her first win of the year while men’s top seed Albert Ramos-Vinolas was knocked out at the Sydney International on Wednesday.

Muguruza looked good in her 6-3, 7-6(6) win over Kiki Bertens, despite a late rally from the Dutchwoman where she saved three match points.

However, the Spaniard was forced to withdraw from her quarter-final encounter after suffering a thigh injury.

"I am disappointed but I have talked to the WTA doctors and my team after the match today and following their recommendation, I have to withdraw from the tournament," she said in a statement.

"I have felt pain in my right adductor since I started practicing here. Yesterday I felt better and wanted to play. However, during the match today the pain has been there all the time but I wanted to compete. I want to thank the tournament and the fans in Sydney for their support."

Elsewhere, Camila Giorgi and Agnieszka Radwanska also picked up wins, advancing to the last eight.

In the men’s draw, top seed Ramos-Vinolas went down 6-3, 7-5 to Paolo Lorenzi. The Italian won the a marathon game to go 5-3 up in the opening set and went on to serve out the set. One break of serve late in the second was enough for Lorenzi to take the match.

Second seed Gilles Muller overcame John Milman 7-6(5), 6-4 in an hour and a half, while fourth seed Fabio Fognini came back from a set down to defeat Alexandr Dolgopolov 3-6, 6-4, 7-5.