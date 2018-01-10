Del Potro marches on in Auckland

Juan Martin Del Potro got 2018 off to a winning start when he eased past the talented Denis Shapovalov at the ASB Classic on Wednesday.

The Argentine eased pas the world number 50 in straight sets, needing just 64 minutes for a 6-2, 6-4 victory on the hard courts of Auckland.

Del Potro fired eight aces and convert all three of his breakpoints in a consistent display.

“I was surprised by the match today,” said the 2009 US Open winner on court afterwards.

“I didn’t expect to play at this level in the first match of the year. But I’ve been working hard to play this tennis and hopefully I can still improve in the next matches.

“If he has a good day, he is very dangerous as a lefty, he serves well and volleys. Denis played better than me in the Montreal match, but today I broke him three times to love and that was the key. I served well throughout the match.”

Next up for Del Potro in the quarter-finals is rising star Karen Khachanov, who defeated Pablo Cuevas 6-2, 7-6(4) earlier in the day.

Elsewhere, Asian star Hyeon Chung earned one of the biggest wins of his career when he defeated the big-serving John Isner 7-6(3), 5-7, 6-2 to reach the last eight.