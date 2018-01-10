Watch Kyrgios get hit in the face

World number 17 Nick Kyrgios wore a tennis ball right in the face during a the Fast4 Showdown exhibition match this week.

The Australian featured in a doubles match where he and former world number one Lleyton Hewitt teamed up against rising star Alexander Zverev and the talented Grigor Dimitrov.

During one rally, Kyrgios rushed to the net after a volley and realised he was in a bit of strife at the net and took evasive action, but Zverev managed to hit the target anyway…

The two embraced in some on-court cuddling after the incident, much to the crowds delight.

After years of petulant behaviour, we’re sure we weren’t the only ones that took some pleasure out of this incident.