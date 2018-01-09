De Minaur downs Verdasco in Sydney

Australian youngster Alex de Minaur defeated Spanish veteran Fernando Verdasco to reach the second round of the Sydney International on Tuesday.

The 18-year-old Aussie saw off 34-year-old Verdasco 6-4, 6-2 in 76 minutes and will next be up against seventh seed Damir Dzumhur of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

De Minaur played confidently and appears to have carried last weeks form with him, where he reached the semi-finals Brisbane International, to Sydney.

In the opening set, Verdasco dropped his serve twice early to trail 1-4 and despite breaking back in the sixth game the Aussie was able to go on and claim the set 6-4.

Two service breaks, in the third and fifth games, saw De Minaur runaway with the second set winning it and the match 6-2.

In an interview afterwards, De Minaur said he was loving the way he was playing which gave him confidence on the court.

“It’s definitely helping me out every day I’m out here on court and competing,” said de Minaur. “It’s a huge boost in confidence, playing against high-level opponents and playing some great tennis, getting out of difficult situations, as well, which is helping me just feel confident out on court.

“I love the way I’m playing at the moment, and I really just want to keep it going.”

In other men’s results, Spain’s Feliciano Lopez came from a set down to beat Aussie qualifier Aleksander Vukic 4-6, 7-6(5), 6-3.

In an upset, unseeded Argentine Leonardo Mayer downed eighth seed Mischa Zverev of Germany 7-5, 6-3 while American Jared Donaldson got past Gilles Simon of France 6-1, 6-4.

Frenchman Benoit Paire battled past Aljaz Bedene of Slovenia 1-6, 7-6(5), 6-3.