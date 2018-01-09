Tennis

Chung wins, faces Isner next in Auckland

South Korean Hyeon Chung beat America’s Tennys Sandgren On Tuesday to set up a second-round meeting against fourth-seed John Isner at the ASB Classic in Auckland.

The 21-year-old Chung defeated Sandgren 6-3, 5-7, 6-3 by winning five of the first six games in the deciding set to set his meeting with Isner next.

In other men’s results, Uruguay sixth seed Pablo Cuevas cruised past Japan’s Taro Daniel 6-3, 6-2 and will next meet Russian Karen Khachanov.

American Steve Johnson beat Italy’s Liam Caruana 7-5, 7-6(4) to next play Spain’s Roberto Bautista Agut. Germany’s Peter Gojowczyk will be up against top seed and defending champion Jack Sock next after getting past American qualifier Tim Smyczek 6-3, 4-6, 6-3.

Slovakian Lukas Lacko got past Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece 6-3, 6-7(5), 6-3 while Dutchman Robin Haase got the better of Norway’s Casper Ruud 0-6, 7-6(6), 6-3.

Czech Jiri Vesely won 3-6 6-1, 7-6(7) against qualifier Radu Albot of Moldova to set up a second-round meeting with Sam Querrey.

Comments