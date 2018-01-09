Radwanska dumps out Konta in Sydney

Agnieszka Radwanska upset fourth seed and reigning champion Johanna Konta in the first round of the Sydney International on Tuesday.

The straight sets win was sweet revenge for Radwanska given that Konta had beaten her in the final at last season’s tournament.

The match started with two breaks of serve as both players struggled to find their rhythm early on, before Radwanska started to gain control eventually breaking again to take the first set 6-3.

Win it with style!@ARadwanska dials up this gem to take the first set 6-3 @SydneyTennis pic.twitter.com/dNBhF3Waz6 — WTA (@WTA) January 9, 2018

The Pole then began to pull away, racing into a 4-1 lead in the second only to be pegged back by Konta. Radwanska, though kept her nerve to eventually take the set 7-5 and seal the win.

The unseeded Radwanska will now face American qualifier Catherine Bellis in the second round.

In other action, home favourite Sam Stosur fought back from a set down to beat Germany’s Carina Witthoft 4-6, 7-5, 6-3.

Stosur had been scheduled to play Witthoft’s in form compatriot Julia Goerges, but last week’s winner at the ASB Classic and seventh seed was forced to withdraw through injury.

Former world number one Angelique Kerber will play Venus Williams later on Tuesday.