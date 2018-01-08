Kvitova and Kerber through in Sydney

Grand Slam champions Angelique Kerber and Petra Kvitova both advanced to the second round of the Sydney International on Monday.

Germany’s Kerber, fresh from reaching the Hopman Cup final with partner Alexander Zverev, came through a tough battle against Lucie Safarova of the Czech Republic, fighting back from a set down to secure a 6-7 (3-7), 7-6 (10-8), 6-2 victory.

The match lasted over two and a half hours, with Kerber only wresting control away from her opponent in the third set.

In sharp contrast, Kvitova needed to play just one set against Mirjana Lucic-Baroni before her Croatian opponent was forced to retire hurt.

Kvitova had taken the first set 6-1 in just 29 minutes against an opponent clearly not able to perform at her best.

Other first-round winners on the day included Dominika Cibulkova, Barbora Strycova and Camila Giorgi, who upset reigning US Open champion Sloane Stephens 6-3, 6-0.

There were also several first-round matches played in the men’s draw, with Andy Mannarino, Daniel Medvedev, Ricardas Berankis and local favourite John Millman all booking their places in the second round.