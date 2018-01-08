Ferrer downs Wu in Auckland

Spanish veteran David Ferrer saw off Chinese teenager Wu Yibing at the Auckland Classic to reach the second round on Monday.

The 35-year-old Ferrer, who has won the event four-times, defeated Wu 7-6(7), 6-4.

In the opening set lasting 75 minutes, Ferrer stuck to the baseline to eventually win the set 9-7 in the tiebreaker after the 18-year-old Wu had a set point when leading 6-4 in the tiebreaker.

Ferrer upped things in the second set and was clearly the better player.

He broke Wu’s serve to lead 4-2 and despite being broken when serving for the match at 5-3 he reclaimed the break in the 10th game to win the match and set 6-4.

For Wu, the world’s top-ranked junior, who is playing his first full season on the ATP Tour, things look good for the future as his talent shone through despite the loss.

Ferrer advances to the second round to face Sousa after he overcame Donald Young 6-7(8), 6-4, 6-2.

In other results, Russia’s Karen Khachanov beat Yuichi Sugita of Japan 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 while Canadian Denis Shapovalov downed Brazilian Rogerio Dutra Silva 6-3, 6-2.

Fifth seed Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain crushed New Zealand’s Michael Venus 6-2, 6-1.