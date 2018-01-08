Azarenka pulls out of Australian Open

Two-time champion Victoria Azarenka has withdrawn from the Australian Open, tournament organisers announced on Monday.

Azarenka had been handed a wildcard only last month as she attempts to continue her comeback following the birth of her son Leo.

Azarenka, who won the tournament in 2012 and 2013, returned to the WTA Tour in June at Wimbledon, but a bitter custody battle with the child’s father has prevented her from playing since her appearance at the All England club, where she lost in the fourth round.

Currently ranked 210 in the world, Azarenka also withdrew from the US Open and the Fed Cup final, which Belarus lost to the United States.

“It’s unfortunate that Vika is unable to travel to Australia this year. The Australian Open is her favourite tournament and she’s looking forward to returning to Melbourne next year,” Tournament director Craig Tiley said after receiving the news.

After being handed the wildcard last month, Azarenka had expressed the hope that playing would help kick-start her year, but her hopes have ultimately been dashed.

“It has been a tough year and being able to come back to the competition will be a really positive way to start 2018,” she had said at the time.

The Australian Open begins on January 15.