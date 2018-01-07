Nadal enters Kooyong Classic to boost fitness

Rafa Nadal will make a last-ditch bid to boost his fitness this week by taking part in the Kooyong Classic exhibition event.

Nadal pulled out of last week’s Brisbane International after experiencing issues in his recovery from the knee injury which hampered him at the end-of-season ATP Finals.

The world number one still hopes to compete in the Australian Open when it gets underway on January 15, but he is short on match practice and will look to help his preparations at the Kooyong Classic between January 9 and 12.

Nadal will join Novak Djokovic at the event, with the Serb likewise trying to boost his fitness after missing the second half of last season with an elbow injury.

“Rafa was looking for match play and of course we were more than happy to oblige,” said tournament director Peter Johnson.

“The addition of both Novak and Rafa changes our schedule and the way we will run the four days but that’s what Kooyong is all about, we are here to help the players get ready for the Open.”