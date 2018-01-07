Kyrgios thumps Harrison to win Brisbane title

Australia’s Nick Kyrgios stormed to the Brisbane International title with an impressive straight-sets win over American Ryan Harrison on Sunday.

Kyrgios served 17 aces on his way to a brilliant 6-4, 6-2 victory in a match lasting 74 minutes by breaking his opponents serve three times in the clash.

Unstoppable! @NickKyrgios becomes the 2nd Aussie to win the #BrisbaneTENnis men’s singles title, blowing past Ryan Harrison 6-4 6-2 with some jaw-dropping tennis pic.twitter.com/ZYSizFqFZ1 — #BrisbaneTennis (@BrisbaneTennis) January 7, 2018

In the opening set, things went with serve until the seventh game when the third-seeded Australian broke to lead 4-3 and went on to claim the opener 6-4.

Kyrgios was brilliant in the second set, breaking the big-serving Harrison twice (third and fifth games) while easily holding his own serve to cruise to a 6-2 victory.

By winning the event, Kyrgios will jump from 21 to 17 on the ATP world rankings, ahead of the opening slam of the season at Melbourne Park in a weeks time.

After his victory, the 22-year-old Kyrgios thanked the Brisbane crowd for their support.

“I love playing in front of you guys. Even though sometimes it may not seem that way. But I do” @NickKyrgios #BrisbaneTENnis pic.twitter.com/sX0MvRRZsT — #BrisbaneTennis (@BrisbaneTennis) January 7, 2018

