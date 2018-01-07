Goerges upsets Wozniacki to claim ASB title

Germany’s Julia Goerges upset top seed Caroline Wozniacki to claim a third-straight WTA title with a straight sets win in the final of the ASB Classic in Auckland on Sunday.

The final, delayed by a day because of persistent rain, saw a dominant Goerges sweep her Danish opponent aside with a powerful display of ground strokes as she sealed a 6-4 7-6 (7-4) triumph.

The world No.14 broke Wozniacki in the very first game of the match to put the pressure on the favourite.

She backed up some ferocious returns with some top quality serving as she hammered down seven aces in the first set alone.

Goerges broke again at the start of the second set, but Wozniacki fought back, breaking back at 4-2 to send the match into a tiebreak before her opponent’s ground strokes proved too much.

Goerges’ performance more than made up for her 2016 final defeat, and means she has now won 14 consecutive games and three consecutive WTA titles, having won events in Moscow and Zhuhai at the end of last year.